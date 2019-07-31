Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nach Baliye 9: Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy will not perform this week, here's the reason why

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy make the most adorable couple in the television industry. The couple has participated in Nach Baliye season 9 and managed to impress the audience as well as judges with their dance performance. However, according to the latest buzz, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy will not be performing in the coming week. The reports suggest that Rohit Reddy has been diagnosed with Jaundice and is advised proper rest. The couple might not perform for a few upcoming weeks.

Manish Paul and actress Waluscha De Sousa are hosting the present season of Nach Baliye 9. The show is judged by Raveena Tandon and choreographer Ahmed Khan. Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy performed on Piya Tu Ab To Aaja. Both the judges got impressed with their dance performance, especially Rohit Reddy. Raveena Tandon said," Rohit has an actor as well as a dancer in him. I couldn't take my eyes off Rohit." In fact, Ahmed Khan said, "Rohit entered as Shammi Kapoor and ended the performance as Salman Khan."

Weel, indeed their opening week had been great with their blockbuster performance. Besides Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy, other contestant jodi of Nach Baliye season 9 performed well too. This season introduces Shraddha Arya and Alam Makkar, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, Babita Phogat and Vivek Suhag, Vindu Dara Singh and Dina Umarova, Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke, Saurabh Raj Jain and Ridhimma and Faizal Khan and Muskan Kataria, as contestants on the show.

This year the theme of Nach Baliye is a bit different. Not only the couples can participate but the ex-couples can also participate in the show. Thus, we get to see Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva, Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli and Aly Goni and Natasa Stankovic as jodi on the show.

