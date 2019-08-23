Bigg Boss 13: Wajid Khan, Salman Khan's dearest friend and music composer of Dabangg to be part of the show?

Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan's dearest friend and music composer of Dabangg to be part of the show?

Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss is much in news for the various changes and the revised theme. We have heard of the news that this year no commoner will be entertained in the show and only the celebrity contestants will be participating in the show. However, not just this, there are many big news coming from the sets of the show. According to the latest buzz, Wajid Khan, one of the dearest friends of Salman Khan and the music composer of Dabangg 3 will be seen participating in the show.

Yes! You heard it right. After creating the buzz around the participation of Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey, singer Aditya Narayan, Siddharth Shukla and more, now the newbie on the list is Wajid Khan, one brother among Sajid-Wajid duo. However, yet the news need confirmation from the makers of the show. No one as yet has spoken anything on the list of contestants taking part in this season of Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss 13 is scheduled to air from September 29, 2019 and the grand finale will take place on January 12,2020 as suggest the latest buzz. Not just this, the shooting location or say the sets of Bigg Boss house is not in Lonavala this year. The Bigg Boss house set is constructed in Goregaon this time and only famous celebrities will be seen entertaining us every week.

