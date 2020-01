Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Abir is left heartbroken as he learns the truth about Mishti

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Latest Update: The upcoming episode of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is all about hardcore emotions as Abir realizes that Mishiti indeed loves him and, he was kept in the dark by his mother. He is heartbroken and cries his heart out.