Guddan-Tumse Na Ho Paayega: As Guddan battles for life, AJ offers emotional prayer

A lot is happening in the upcoming episode of Guddan-Tumse Na Ho Paayega. Guddan is battling for her life in the hospital and AJ is extremely concerned. AJ is agitated and requests doctors to save his Guddan. He then goes to Lord Ganesha and offers an emotional prayer with the hope that Guddan's health improves. Watch the video to know more: