Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Tension between Naira and Vedika rises: Who will Kartik choose?

Things are getting complicated with each passing day at the Goenka household. The popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai promises to keep the audience glued to their TV sets as several twists and turns await in the upcoming episodes of YRKKH. While Naira and Kartik's son Kairav as cute Kanha is winning everyone's hearts, Vedika dilemma rises. As Kairav questions Vedika about her presence in the household, she gets all the more upset. At this point, Naira tries to calm her son down. However, a big question still lies as to what Kartik will do now? At one hand there is his love and the mother of his son Kairav. On the other, there is his current wife and the Bahu of Goenka family Vedika. Watch the video below to know full details: