Saturday, June 29, 2019
     
Ridheema Tiwari And Jaskaran Singh celebrate their first marriage anniversary with SBAS

Ridheema and Jaskaran not only enjoyed thrilling rides but also clicked selfies and spent some quality time with each other.

New Delhi Published on: June 28, 2019 22:38 IST
Ridheema Tiwari And Jaskaran Singh 

Ridheema Tiwari and Jaskaran Singh celebrated their first marriage anniversary with SBAS. The TV actors who met on the sets of the show Do Dil Ek Jaan cannot contain their excitement to celebrate this special day. Not only the sweet couple enjoyed thrilling rides but also clicked selfies and spent some quality time with each other. Ridheema and Jaskaran even revealed to their fans about how their lives have changed after marriage. Before signing off, the couple gorged on some delicious food. Check out the video

