Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey begin shoot for Jamai Raja 2, watch video

Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma have started shooting for Jamai Raja 2. Watch the video below to know more:

Published on: July 19, 2019 18:05 IST
Jamai Raja, a TV show starring Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma and Achint Kaur, aired in 2014 had a successful run of three years. Ravi Dubey played Siddharth, a hotelier, who takes up the responsibility of repairing the relationship between his independent wife, Roshni (Nia), and his enterprising mother-in-law, Durga Devi (Achint).

Fans of the hit show have reason to rejoice now as the actors are returning to make a sequel of it. The original was produced by Ashvini Yardi and Akshay Kumar's banner Grazing Goat and co-produced by Meenakshi Sagar. However, the sequel will be helmed by Yardi under her new production house named Viniyard Films. Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma have started shooting for Jamai Raja 2. Watch the video below to know more:

