Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CINEE_WORLDD Yash starrer 'KGF Chapter 2' remains extraordinary at the box office on Monday; see collections of day 5

'KGF: Chapter 2' continued to dominate the weekend with record collections after a flying start at the box office in the Hindi markets. Starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, and others, the film was released nationwide on April 14, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the sequel to the hit 'KGF' series has definitely made its place in the hearts of fans, which is quite evident from its box office collections. The film is on a winning streak and is breaking its own record created by the first part which was released in 2018. After emerging as the highest Day 2 grosser, the film successfully collected Rs 228 crore gross in the Hindi belt on its fourth day. This has left everyone excited about the collections of day 5 which also happens to be the first Monday of the film.

Going by a report in BoxOfficeIndia, "KGF 2 is looking at an outstanding hold on Monday as collections should hit 25 crore nett although a lot depends on the evening shows and there is potential as ts different on Monday compared to the weeeknd as on the weekend most places were booked in advance. There have not been any films which have crossed 25 crore nett on Monday without a holiday. The four or five films which have done have all all had a holiday fall on Monday."

The fourth day collections of the film produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner was shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "R#KGF2 CREATES HISTORY AGAIN... FASTEST TO ENTER ? 200 CR CLUB...? #KGFChapter2: Will cross 200 cr today [Mon, Day 5]? #Baahubali2: Day 6 #KGF2 is REWRITING RECORD BOOKS... Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr, Sun 50.35 cr. Total: 193.99 cr. #India biz. #Hindi."

One of the emerging pan-India production houses, Hombale Films is set to showcase some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-awaited film 'Salaar' starring Prabhas.

The film is being presented in north Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and AA Films.

The sequel also stars Malavika Avinash, John Kokken and Saran.