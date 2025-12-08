Who is Sunaina Yella, the Tamil actress dating UAE influencer Khalid Al Ameri? Read on to know about the Tamil actress Sunaina Yella, who is currently dating the UAE influencer Khalid Al Ameri.

Tamil actress Sunaina Yella has sparked a buzz online after UAE influencer Khalid Al Ameri made their relationship official by sharing pictures on Instagram. The heartfelt birthday post included several photos and videos from the celebration.

But what caught users' attention was a mirror selfie with Sunaina Yella, effectively confirming their relationship publicly. Read on to know more about who Sunaina Yella is.

UAE influencer Khalid Al Ameri confirms relationship with actress Sunaina Yella

In the pictures, content creator Khalid Al Ameri tagged Sunaina Yella in one of the pictures where she was seen dressed in a purple saree. It also has a picture of the duo holding hands. He captioned the post, "A beautiful night to remember."

For the unversed, rumours regarding Sunainaa and Khalid's relationship started back in June 2024, after she posted a black-and-white photo of two people holding hands. The post was liked by Khalid and since then, social media users have spotted several hints on social media, which fueled speculation about their relationship.

Who is Sunaina Yella?

Sunaina Yella is a 36-year-old Indian actress who primarily works in Tamil and Telugu films. According to Gulf News, she made her acting debut with the 2005 Telugu film Kumar vs Kumari. She later appeared in the 2008 Tamil film Kadhalil Vizhunthen.

Sunaina Yella's known projects

Her breakthrough role came in 2012 with Neerparavai, in which she played the younger Esther. The performance earned her a nomination for Best Actress at the Filmfare Awards South. Sunaina Yella's notable works include Samar, Neerparavai, Theri, Enai Noki Paayum Thota, among others.

Sunaina Yella enjoys a following of over 1 million on Instagram and often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life with her fans and followers on social media.

