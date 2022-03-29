Vikrant Rona: Kichcha Sudeepa to treat fans with release date, teaser on April 2

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KICHCHA SUDEEPA Kichcha Sudeepa's Vikrant Rona also stars Jacqueline Fernandez.

Kichcha Sudeepa’s 3D action-adventure mystery thriller ‘Vikrant Rona’ directed by Anup Bhandari, is certainly one of the highly-anticipated films releasing this year. Ever since the makers launched the first glimpse of the movie, it has certainly created huge excitement and curiosity among the audience, especially Kichcha’s fans, who can’t wait to witness the magic of their superstar on the big screen.

Building the anticipation further, the makers have recently announced launching a special teaser with the release date of the film on 2nd April 2022, much to the surprise of Kichcha’s fans.

On the occasion of Kichcha’s birthday, September 2, the makers unveiled the first glimpse that raised the anticipation for the film as it showed the entry of Vikrant Rona aka the Lord of the Dark striking fear into the hearts of his enemies. ‘Vikrant Rona’, a pan world 3D film has been one of the most anticipated films in the country. From its title launch on The Burj Khalifa to getting Jacqueline Fernandez on board and even announcing a release in over 50 countries, ‘Vikrant Rona’ has made all the right noises.

‘Vikrant Rona’, starring Kichcha Sudeepa as the lead protagonist along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok will be released in five languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi and is also expected to release in Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, English, etc.

‘Vikrant Rona’ is directed by Anup Bhandari is presented by Zee studios, produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins.