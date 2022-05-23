Vikram trailer released at Cannes: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi's video receives thunderous response

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAMAL HAASAN Kamal Haasan

Vikram trailer: Kamal Haasan's latest multilingual action thriller film 'Vikram' is all set to hit the theaters. Before the public screening of the film, the trailer was showcased at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022. The video received a thunderous response from the audience present in the vicinity. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of 'Kaithi' fame, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Chemban Vinod, and Narain. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

For the unversed, Kamal Haasan is a part of the Indian delegation at Cannes led by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur. The superstar had walked the red carpet of Cannes with other Indian celebrities like AR Rahman, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, R Madhavan, and others.

Coming back to the film, 'Vikram' makers have even locked the run time for this movie, which also features Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. The film, which is unrelated to the one released in 1986 with the same title and Kamal in the lead role had also impressed the audience when it was released last week. The trailer promises a triangular face-off in terms of action and histrionics pitting the three accomplished actors against each other.

Lokesh Kanagaraj is a hit director whose previous two movies, "Kaithi" and "Master", had hit the bull's eye at the box office.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the movie. Its first single, "Pathala Pathala", with lyrics by Kamal, is already a chart-topper. The makers of "Vikram" are Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International and Udayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies.

'Jai Bheem' actor Suriya Sivakumar has been cast in a pivotal role in this film, which has been produced on a grand scale by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for this multilingual film.

The film will be released on June 3, while 'Vikram' will also have special premiere shows in the US on June 2. It is produced by Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran, A Raaj Kamal Films International film.

