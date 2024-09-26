Vikram and Suriya to come together after 21 years in Shankar's next?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Reports suggest Vikram and Suriya can come together after 21 years in a movie

Famous South Indian director Shankar, who has made many blockbuster films, is gearing up for his new film. According to media reports, he is going to direct a film based on SU Venkatesan's Velpari novel. If the claims of the latest reports are to be believed, Shankar is planning to cast two of the biggest stars of South Indian cinema, Chiyaan Vikram and Suriya, in the film for this historical drama film. This news has created a stir among the fans. If all goes well, this will be Vikram's third film with Shankar. Earlier, both have given memorable films like 'Anniyan' and 'I'.

Will come together again after 21 years

On the other hand, this will be Suriya's first film with Shankar. Vikram and Suriya will be seen together on screen again after almost 21 years through this film. Earlier they acted together in Pithamagan. This film was released in 2003. At present, fans are eagerly waiting for the confirmation of both actors.

Shankar working on these films

Shankar is currently busy with his upcoming film Game Changer. Ram Charan is in the lead role in this film. It will be released in theatres on December 20. Apart from this, Shankar also has Indian 3. According to reports, it is estimated that Shankar will need an additional four months to complete all his remaining projects before officially starting work on the film to be made on Velpari.

On Suriya and Vikram's work fronts

Vikram was last seen in Thangalaan. The film also features Malavika Mohanan and is based on folklore. The film performed well at the South box office and was later released in North India. On the other hand, Suriya's big-budget Pan India film Kanguva is gearing up for its release. Its trailer was shared weeks ago and has created anticipation for the release. The film also features Bobby Deol and Disha Patani and will be released on November 14, 2024.

