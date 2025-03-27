Veera Dheera Sooran: Chiyaan Vikram's film lands into legal trouble, premiere shows cancelled: Reports South actor Chiyaan Vikram's much-awaited film 'Veera Dheera Sooran' has landed into deep trouble. Along with facing legal difficulties, the film's premiere shows have also been cancelled.

Disappointing news has come to the fore for the fans of South actor Chiyaan Vikram. The actor's much-awaited film 'Veera Dheera Sooran' was going to premiere in the USA. Now all its premiere shows have been canceled. Also, reportedly, the film has landed into legal complications.

'Veera Dheera Sooran's morning shows have been cancelled

According to a report by Telugu 123, Due to legal complications, 'Veera Dheera Sooran's morning shows have been removed from PVR Inox and many other multiplex chains in major cities including Hyderabad. According to the report, producer Riya Shibu is trying to overcome the legal hurdles. However, there is no official confirmation from the makers regarding this matter yet.

What is the matter?

According to reports, B4U petitioned at the Delhi High Court on Wednesday to postpone the release of the movie until their problems with HR Pictures, the production company, are resolved. B4U is suing Riya Shibu, the film's producer, for allegedly breaching the agreement to sell the movie's over-the-top rights before its theatrical debut. After this, the 9 am showings were cancelled because the Delhi High Court reportedly issued an interim stay on the movie's release until 10:30 am on Thursday.

According to Sun News, the producer was instructed to deposit Rs 7 crore right once and submit all case-related paperwork within 48 hours. According to 123Telugu, these legal issues also led to the cancellation of the movie's US premieres as well.

The film was clashing with 'Sikandar' and 'L2: Empuraan'

Chiyaan Vikram's film 'Veera Dheera Sooran' was to be released in theatres today, on March 27, 2025. This film was clashing with Salman Khan's film 'Sikandar' at the box office. Apart from this, South's 'L2: Empuraan', 'Robinhood' and 'Mad 2' will also be released in theatres. However, now it remains to see when will 'Veera Dheera Sooran' see the light of the day.

South Indian actor Chiyaan Vikram was last seen in the period drama film 'Thangalaan'.

