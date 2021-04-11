Vakeel Saab Box Office Collection Day 2: Pawan Kalyan's film garners top opening numbers

Image Source : TWITTER/@TWOODTROLLS2_0 Vakeel Saab Box Office Collection Day 2

South superstar Pawan Kalyan returned to the big screen after a sabbatical of almost three years with his recent release Vakeel Saab. The film is a remake of the Bollywood film Pink which starred Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Kirti Kulhari. In Vakeen Saab, Pawan Kalyan has reprised the role of Big B and has won applaud for his power-packed performance. The film even managed to earn top numbers at the box office in the post-pandemic situation. According to Box Office India, the film earned Rs 40 cr approx on its opening day. The film collected Rs 34 cr in Nizam/Andhra Pradesh.

Pawan Kalyan's courtroom drama has done good business on Day 2 as well. Reportedly, the film managed to collect Rs 5.8 cr in the West Godavari district. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh threw high on the film's international business. He revealed that the film earned Rs 1.21 cr in Australia and Rs 10.10 lakh in New Zealand.

Many celebrities welcomed Pawan Kalyan and posted congratulatory notes on social media. Ram Charan said, "ONLY word I hear everywhere... Power-Packed Blockbuster... Yet another landmark film for @PawanKalyan Garu! Congrats Director #SriramVenu Garu, Producers Raju Garu and Sirish Garu and the entire cast and crew! Much deserved." On the other hand, Chiranjeevi said, "Terrific Act by @PawanKalyan Riveting court room drama with @prakashraaj @i_nivethathomas Congrats to #DilRaju @BoneyKapoor ji Dir #VenuSriram & Team.Most of all Hugely Relevant film on respecting women.#VakeelSaab WINS!"

Directed by Sriram Venu of "Ninnu Kori" fame, the film is produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. Last year Boney Kapoor produced "Nerkonda Paarvai", the Tamil version of "Pink", which starred Ajith Kumar. "Vakeel Saab" marks Pawan Kalyan's return to films after he decided to start a political career as chief of the Jana Sena Party.

Besides Pawan Kalyan, Vakeel Saab also stars Shruti Haasan, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla reprising Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang's roles from the original film Pink.

