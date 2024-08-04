Trisha to star opposite Prabhas in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit'? Here's what we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Trisha to star opposite Prabhas in Spirit

South superstar Prabhas is currently celebrating the success of his film 'Kalki 2898 AD'. Along with this, he has many more interesting films in the pipeline. One of them is his film with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, named 'Spirit'. The film is set to hit the floor in January 2025. Meanwhile, new interesting information has come to light about casting its lead actress. It is reported that the producers of the film are in talks about casting South actress Trisha for the heroine opposite Prabhas.

Trisha and Prabhas to come together after 18 years?

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who has made blockbuster films like 'Animal' and 'Arjun Reddy', will now work with actor Prabhas in a film titled 'Spirit'. Now, the latest news about this project is that actress Trisha will once again work with Prabhas in this film. Earlier, Trisha has worked with Prabhas in films like 'Varsham' and 'Poornima'. So now she will once again star opposite Prabhas in the upcoming film. However, no official announcement has been made about this yet.

According to reports, Prabhas will be seen in both the lead role and the villain in this film, which is said to be an action thriller. If these reports turn out to be true, then this will be the first time Prabhas will play a negative role in his career. Made on a large scale with a budget of over Rs 300 crore, the shooting of this film will go on for more than two years. The release date of the film has not been announced yet.

Here's what Vanga said about his film

Earlier talking about the film, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had said, 'Yes, Spirit is going to be bigger than both Arjun Reddy and Animal. The producers are going to invest Rs 300 crore. I always look at how the producer will recover that money. I make sure that the producer makes money and then makes another film. I think this is a legitimate budget for Prabhas Garu.'

Talking about Trisha, she was last seen in the web series 'Brinda', which is her debut in the OTT space. The series is currently available for streaming on Sony Liv. In this thriller series, Trisha is playing the role of an officer in a khaki uniform. Directed by Surya Manoj Vangala, the series has eight episodes. The series has received positive response from the audience and critics.

