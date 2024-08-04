'Showstopper' makers made false allegations against Digangana Suryavanshi: Mumbai Police

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Police case against Digangana Suryavanshi has been closed

Actress Digangana Suryavanshi was accused by Manish Harishankar, director-producer of the series 'Showstopper', of making false promises and taking money from the team. The actress' team has recently issued a statement saying that the Mumbai Police has closed the case filed against her by Manish Harishankar. Her team has shared an RTI report as evidence that the police did not find anything against Digangana.

What did Digangana's team say?

Digangana Suryavanshi's team shared a post on social media and wrote, 'On behalf of Digangana, we would like to officially state that the allegations levelled against Digangana Suryavanshi in the complaint filed by Manish Harishankar to the Mumbai Police have been proven false. The police have closed the case. The RTI report has been given to media publications in confidence, which is clear in itself.'

The team also thanked the police for the decision in its statement. The actress's team wrote, 'We did not want to make any statement during the police investigation. We wanted to wait patiently for the official verdict of the police, which now clearly states that Digangana was not at fault at all. We would like to thank the Mumbai Police for their fair investigation and for bringing out the truth. Thanks to all the well-wishers for always believing in them. Digangana is known for her clean image and she has maintained it.'

Know about the whole matter

In June this year, MH Films filed a police complaint against Digangana Suryavanshi. She was accused of cheating and criminal breach of trust under Section 420 and Section 406 of the IPC. The complaint claimed that Digangana had falsely claimed to have secured actor Akshay Kumar and his company as presenters for the Show Stopper series.

The complaint said that the actress had said that she has personal relations with stars like Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan and she would bring them as presenters. The production house's lawyer Falguni Brahmbhatt had also claimed that Digangana allegedly attempted to extort a huge sum in cash and threatened Manish Harishankar with dire consequences if her demands were not met.

Also Read: TV actor Dalljeet Kaur files FIR against estranged husband Nikhil Patel, accuses him of cruelty and cheating