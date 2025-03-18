This song from Pushpa 2: The Rule was shot in 29 days after multiple injuries to Allu Arjun amid production Allu Arjun had to face a lot of trouble during the shooting the Jatara song from his 2024 superhit film Pushpa 2: The Rule.

The most important thing for film stars is that the audience likes the film they work on when it reaches the theatres. Sometimes, to make this dream come true, several severe and extreme steps are also taken. From massive set constructions to years of prep, filmmakers and actors try to pull off anything for the success of their films. Today we are going to tell you about one such actor who has given a film worth Rs 1800 crore. But during the shooting of the same film, he used to injure his leg every 5 to 10 days.

The choreographer makes a big revelation

In the year 2024, Pan India film Pushpa 2: The Rule was released in theatres which broke the records of many big films with its great collection. Ganesh Acharya, who was associated with this film as a choreographer, revealed that during the shooting of a song in the movie, Allu Arjun was injured several times, despite this he continued shooting.

Broken leg to neck injury

While talking to India Today, Ganesh Acharya said that the Jatara song from Pushpa 2 was very challenging. To complete the song, the whole team had to shoot for about 29 days without stopping. However, he gave the entire credit to the actor and his energy. Ganesh said, 'He dedicated five years to both Pushpa films. In Jatara song, he danced wearing a sari, ghungroos, a necklace, a blouse and many other props, every 5-10 days he would injure himself, sometimes he would break his leg or hurt his neck, but he never gave up.'

The film also did wonders in the Hindi language

Being a South film, after the first part, it seemed that Pushpa's popularity would be limited to the South regions. But this film has made waves not only in India but also worldwide. Pushpa 2 has become a grossing film in Hindi version. Also, worldwide, this film did a total business of around 1850 crores. The makers have also announced the third part of the film. Now it remains to be seen what wonders will Pushpa 3: The Rampage show.

