Telugu producer Dil Raju gets married in small ceremony amid lockdown, photos go viral

Renowned Telugu producer Dil Raju became one of the top trends online after photos of his second wedding surfaced online. The 49-year-old got married to a woman named Tejaswini after his lost his first wife Anitha in 2017 to a cardiac arrest. The wedding took place amid the coronavirus lockdown but had only family members and close friends in attendance. The rituals of the low-key wedding took place at Sri Venkateswara temple in Nizamabad, Telangana on Sunday, May 10.

No more details of the bride were disclosed by the family. No big stars from the Tollywood industry were invited to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. However, many took to their social media to wish him a happy married life. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala congratulated Dil Raju and wrote, "Wishing Dil Raju garu and Tejaswini a happy married life."

Wishing Tollywood Ace Producer #DilRaju garu and #Tejaswini a Happy Married life.. :-) pic.twitter.com/TNCFgfq8M1 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 11, 2020

Meanwhile, have a look at the photos here:

Pictures from ace producer #DilRaju's marriage. He tied the knot yesterday night in a highly private ceremony held at a temple in #Nizamabad..!!! pic.twitter.com/dmR6Yf8SaE — Maduri Madhu (@madurimadhu1) May 11, 2020

In a recent social media post, the producer hinted about starting his personal life afresh. He wrote, "With the world coming to a standstill, things haven’t quite been great for most of us on a professional front. I haven’t been going through a great time personally as well for a while now. But I am hopeful things will settle down very soon and all will be well."

He added, "And in that fervour of hope, it’s not time for me to start over a new leaf and restart my personal life on a happy now."

The ace producer's upcoming project is Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab which happens to be the Telugu remake of Bollywood film, Pink. The film also features Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla in pivotal roles.

