Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi tests positive for COVID-19; fans pray for speedy recovery

Among the list of Tollywood celebrities who have tested positive for coronavirus, another name has been added and it's that of megastar Chiranjeevi. Yes, that's true! The 65-year-old actor Chiranjeevi on Monday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He was to begin shooting for his upcoming film 'Acharya' which is why he underwent a routine COVID test that came out as positive. The news of his medical report was shared by the actor himself on social media where he shared that he is completely fine and asymptomatic. Moreover, he even asked everyone who came in contact with him to get tested for the virus.
Taking to Twitter, he shared a letter for his fans that read, "Took a test for COVID before resuming 'Acharya' shoot as a protocol and unfortunately tested positive. I am currently asymptomatic & quarantining myself at home. Request all those who met me in the last 5 few days to also undergo covid tests. Will update you on my recovery soon."
Have a look at his post here:
ఆచార్య షూటింగ్ ప్రారంభించాలని,కోవిడ్ టెస్ట్ చేయించుకున్నాను. రిజల్ట్ పాజిటివ్. నాకు ఎలాంటి కోవిడ్ లక్షణాలు లేవు.వెంటనే హోమ్ క్వారంటైన్ అయ్యాను.గత 4-5 రోజులుగా నన్ను కలిసినవారందరిని టెస్ట్ చేయించుకోవాలిసిందిగా కోరుతున్నాను.ఎప్పటికప్పుడు నా ఆరోగ్య పరిస్థితిని మీకు తెలియచేస్తాను. pic.twitter.com/qtU9eCIEwp— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) November 9, 2020
As soon as his fans came to know about his COVID-19 positive report, they took to Twitter to pour in get well soon wishes for the actor. Twitter was flooded with wishes so much so that hashtag #Chiranjeevi became one of the top trends on the micro-blogging website. Grab a look:
#Chiranjeevi Sir has been tested Corona Positive .— Thalaivar Darbarᴬᴺᴺᴬᴬᵀᵀᴴᴱ (@Vijayar50360173) November 9, 2020
Get well soon Sir! Our prayers are with you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/w88Z4uYIjJ
Megastar #Chiranjeevi tested positive for #Covid. He along with #Nagarjuna had met #Telangana CM #KCR on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/L6auQpZx5r— T S Sudhir (@Iamtssudhir) November 9, 2020
We love Megastar,,— உழைப்பாளி (@Udhayabalan6) November 9, 2020
Get well soon sir,,
BY THALAIVAR Fans#Chiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/zKoqZ9WaZw
Get well soon #Chiranjeevi Sir, Wishing you more strength with each coming day.🙏🏼— Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) November 9, 2020
#Chiranjeevi Garu Get Well Soon 🙏 Sir !!— Я₭ яαмραgє™🌠 (@Kushijustt) November 9, 2020
Wishing @KChiruTweets Him A Speedy Recovery 🤧❣️#MegaStarChiranjeevi #Chiranjeevi
Take Care @AlwaysRamCharan Anna 💞#Acharya #RamCharan#SeethaRAMaRajuCHARAN pic.twitter.com/QWeKxANjGD
#Chiranjeevi Chiru Gaaru Beat this boss 🙏🙏🙏 Hoping for speedy recovery @KChiruTweets— Marty McFly (@mr_v_tweets) November 9, 2020
pic.twitter.com/ib86puO4EZ
Megastar @KChiruTweets Garu tested covid19 positive. Wishing you a speedy recovery sir. #Chiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/gh5Xw0NICE— Kiran Kumar 🇮🇳 (@mkkumar_BJP) November 9, 2020
GET WELL SOON BOSS UU.. ❣️🙂! @KChiruTweets #Chiranjeevi #Acharya #MegaStarChiranjeevi #MegaStar #COVID19 #RamCharan @DRSofficialpage #DRS pic.twitter.com/YOATTgv4T1— DRS - Daily Recreation Service (@DRSofficialpage) November 9, 2020
Coming back to the celebs who have tested COVID-19 positive, they are Rajamouli, Keeravani, Bandla Ganesh, Tamannaah among others. Naga Babu, who happens to be the brother of Chiranjeevi tested positive and after recovering donated his plasma. Not only this, a void was left after the death of legendary singer S.P. Balasubramanyam who lost his life due to coronavirus complications.
Speaking about his project 'Acharya' it is directed by Koratala Siva and is about the struggles of a communist ideologue. The film also features Kajal Aggarwal and is produced by Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan under his Konidela Productions Company. Apart from this, he will also be seen in the Telugu remake of Lucifer that will be directed by V.V. Vinayak.
