Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi tests positive for COVID-19; fans pray for speedy recovery

Among the list of Tollywood celebrities who have tested positive for coronavirus, another name has been added and it's that of megastar Chiranjeevi. Yes, that's true! The 65-year-old actor Chiranjeevi on Monday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He was to begin shooting for his upcoming film 'Acharya' which is why he underwent a routine COVID test that came out as positive. The news of his medical report was shared by the actor himself on social media where he shared that he is completely fine and asymptomatic. Moreover, he even asked everyone who came in contact with him to get tested for the virus.

Taking to Twitter, he shared a letter for his fans that read, "Took a test for COVID before resuming 'Acharya' shoot as a protocol and unfortunately tested positive. I am currently asymptomatic & quarantining myself at home. Request all those who met me in the last 5 few days to also undergo covid tests. Will update you on my recovery soon."

Have a look at his post here:

As soon as his fans came to know about his COVID-19 positive report, they took to Twitter to pour in get well soon wishes for the actor. Twitter was flooded with wishes so much so that hashtag #Chiranjeevi became one of the top trends on the micro-blogging website. Grab a look:

#Chiranjeevi Sir has been tested Corona Positive .



Get well soon Sir! Our prayers are with you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/w88Z4uYIjJ — Thalaivar Darbarᴬᴺᴺᴬᴬᵀᵀᴴᴱ (@Vijayar50360173) November 9, 2020

We love Megastar,,



Get well soon sir,,



BY THALAIVAR Fans#Chiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/zKoqZ9WaZw — உழைப்பாளி (@Udhayabalan6) November 9, 2020

Get well soon #Chiranjeevi Sir, Wishing you more strength with each coming day.🙏🏼 — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) November 9, 2020

#Chiranjeevi Chiru Gaaru Beat this boss 🙏🙏🙏 Hoping for speedy recovery @KChiruTweets

pic.twitter.com/ib86puO4EZ — Marty McFly (@mr_v_tweets) November 9, 2020

Megastar @KChiruTweets Garu tested covid19 positive. Wishing you a speedy recovery sir. #Chiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/gh5Xw0NICE — Kiran Kumar 🇮🇳 (@mkkumar_BJP) November 9, 2020

Coming back to the celebs who have tested COVID-19 positive, they are Rajamouli, Keeravani, Bandla Ganesh, Tamannaah among others. Naga Babu, who happens to be the brother of Chiranjeevi tested positive and after recovering donated his plasma. Not only this, a void was left after the death of legendary singer S.P. Balasubramanyam who lost his life due to coronavirus complications.

Speaking about his project 'Acharya' it is directed by Koratala Siva and is about the struggles of a communist ideologue. The film also features Kajal Aggarwal and is produced by Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan under his Konidela Productions Company. Apart from this, he will also be seen in the Telugu remake of Lucifer that will be directed by V.V. Vinayak.

