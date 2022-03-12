Telugu lyricist Kandikonda passes away

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PUSHPAKCHOWDARY Telugu lyricist Kandikonda

Popular lyricist Kandikonda, known for his work in Telugu cinema, has passed away on Saturday. He was 49. He passed away due to reported health-related complications. Musician Smita shared the news on her Twitter handle. She tweeted, "With a heavy heart, I would like to inform the twitter and industry family that Lyricist Kandikonda garu is no more. Wishing for God to give his family strength to deal with the loss. OmShanti."

Lakshmi Manchu also offered condolences. She tweeted, "May his soul rest in eternal peace. Strength to the family. I’m shanti."

Popular singer Mangli too paid expressed grief over the news. She wrote Telugu, "If you utter the letters you have written ... this world has supported me Anna. How many great songs have you written since Relare .. Even if you are physically away from us, you will always remain in the form of your song, Anna. Stay 'gone' from our heart Not filled with water .. RIP."

The late lyricist had penned several popular and hit songs including 'Ee Roje Telisindi' for 'Idiot', 'Madhurame Madhurame' for 'Satyam', 'Gala Gala Paruthunna' for 'Pokiri', 'Chennai Chandrama' for 'Amma Nanna O Tamil Ammayi' and 'One More Time' for 'Temper', among others.

(With ANI input)