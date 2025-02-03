Telugu film producer KP Choudhary, who is known for Rajinikanth-starrer film, found hanging in Goa

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL KP Choudhary found hanging in Goa

Telugu film producer, Krishna Prasad Choudary, known for producing the Rajinikanth-starrer film 'Kabli', was found hanging in a rented room in Siolim village, said Superintendent of Police (North) Akshat Kaushal.

He said the Anjuna police station's Siolim outpost received information about the death and further investigation is underway. He said, "Details will be shared at an appropriate time."

In 2023, the Cyberabad Special Operations Team had arrested Choudhary in connection with a drugs case in 2023. According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, it was discovered that the Telugu film producer had clients across both Tollywood and Kollywood, as well as in business circles.

According to reports, Chowdary was suffering financial constraints and there was mounting pressure from lenders. He faced setbacks in the industry which led him to turn to illegal drug trade. He was allegedly involved in the procurement and distribution of narcotics which he supplied through his venture, OHM pub in Goa.

