Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's son Jason Sanjay's directorial debut Sigma gets release date | See post

New Delhi:

The Telugu film Sigma is one of the highly anticipated films of 2026 as it marks the directorial debut of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s son, Jason Sanjay. On Friday, the makers announced its release date along with a poster.

Notably, the film is also written by Jason Sanjay and produced by Subaskaran under the Lyca Productions banner. Find out when Jason Sanjay's film will hit the big screens.

Sigma release date announced

The makers of Sigma have confirmed that the film will hit cinemas on July 31, 2026. The announcement was made through social media, where they shared, “A high-stakes heist begins. #SIGMA storms into theatres on July 31st. Gear up for the ultimate quest."

In the poster, Sundeep Kishan looks gritty in a dark work-style shirt, partially unbuttoned. He is seen carrying a blood-stained shovel over his shoulder, hinting at violence and revenge. Take a look below:

Social media users and fans have expressed their excitement in the comment section. One user commented, "May this movie sigma turn into a blockbuster hit. Waiting for witnessing sigma on July 31st." Another commented, "All the best Anna."

Sigma movie: Cast details

Apart from Sundeep Kishan, the cast includes Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Anbu Thasan, Yog Japee, Sampath Raj, Kiran Konda, Magalakshmi Sudharsanan in key roles.

About Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s last film before he entered politics

Actor-politician C Joseph Vijay, who recently took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, will have Jana Nayagan as his last film before entering politics. The Tamil action thriller is written and directed by H. Vinoth and is yet to be released in theatres.

The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in key roles. It was initially scheduled to hit the big screens on January 9, 2026, during Pongal; however, it was postponed and has not been released yet.

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