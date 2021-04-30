Image Source : TWITTER/@AM_KATHIR Tamil actor RSG Chelladurai passed away at 84

Senior actor RSG Chelladurai, known for his work in Tamil films such as Theri, Maari and Kaththi, passed away on Thursday evening at his residence in Periyar Nagar, Chennai. He was 84. Chelladurai was reportedly found unconscious in the bathroom. The statement said that he died of a cardiac arrest. The actor, who who was mostly seen as father or a grandfather in films, appeared in more than 50 Tamil movies. The funeral service was held at CSI St James church on Friday at 2 pm.

Chelladurai was one of the promising supporting actors in the Tamil film industry. He had acted in several films including Maari, Theri, Kaththi and Sivaji, among others. Irrespective of the length of his role, the senior actor always made an impression on the audience with his strong performances.

Chelladurai's passing away comes as a huge shock to everyone in the film industry. His fans and co-actors took to social media to condole the demise of Chelladurai.

Here are some tweets: