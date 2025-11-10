Tamil actor Abhinay dies: Film union to perform last rites since he had no wife, children Tamil actor Abhinay Kinger, known for Thulluvadho Ilamai, passed away at 44 after battling liver disease. With no wife or children to perform his final rites, the Nadigar Sangam has stepped in to organise his funeral. His story has left fans and colleagues mourning a life marked by quiet struggles

New Delhi:

Tamil actor Abhinay Kinger, best known for his role in the 2002 film Thulluvadho Ilamai, passed away on Monday, November 10, after a long battle with liver disease. He had been receiving treatment for the condition before his death. The 44-year-old actor is survived by no immediate family members.

Reportedly, members from Nadigar Sangam (South Indian Artistes' Association) and KPY Bala will be taking care of arranging the actor's last rites, as he had no relatives to take care of the proceedings.

Actor's demise at a rented home in Kodambakkam

Abhinay Kinger passed away while staying at a rented home in Rangarajapuram, Kodambakkam. Initially, the house owner objected to keeping the actor's body there, but after the intervention of the police, media, Tamil Nadu Housing Board Chairman Poochi Murugan, and actor Vijay Muthu, permission was eventually granted.

Nadigar Sangam to conduct Abhinay Kinger's last rites

Since he had no close relatives, the Nadigar Sangam and KPY Bala have been asked to take responsibility for organising his funeral. Fans and fellow members of the film industry are mourning his untimely demise.

Son of late actress TP Radhamani

Abhinay Kinger was the son of veteran actress TP Radhamani, who passed away due to cancer in 2019. After her death, Abhinay reportedly faced severe financial and health challenges.

Abhinay asks for financial help for his treatment

Earlier this year, a heartbreaking video of Abhinay surfaced online where he shared his health update and appealed for financial assistance for his treatment. In the video, he said, "I don’t know if I’ll be around for longer. Doctors have told me I might have only a year and a half left."

Abhinay Kinger's acting career

Throughout his acting career, Abhinay Kinger worked in both Tamil and Malayalam cinema. His notable projects include Thulluvadho Ilamai, Daas, Jjunction, Kaiyethum Doorath and others.

