Tamil actor Abhinay dies: He knew he 'wouldn’t be around for long', sought financial help during last days Abhinay, best known for his role in Thulluvadho Ilamai, died at the age of 44 after a long battle with liver disease. The actor, in his last few months, had revealed that he doesn't have a lot of days to live.

Tamil actor Abhinay died at the age of 44 after a long battle with liver disease. In his last days, the actor desperately sought financial help for his treatment. The actor was undergoing treatment for his liver problem for a long time, however, lost his life to the ailment.

As fans and his industry colleagues express shock, a throwback video of Abhinay with actor-comedian KPY Bala has resurfaced. In the video, Abhinay, known for Thulluvadho Ilamai, said in Tamil that he knew he didn’t have much time left.

Abhinay desperately sought financial aid for his liver treatment. In August this year, KPY Bala had visited him and helped him with Rs 1 lakh for treatment. The actor had even revealed that his health had been deteriorating rapidly. With a trembling voice but courage in his heart, Abhinay said in Tamil, "I don’t know if I’ll be around for longer. Doctors have told me I might have only a year and a half left." Take a look:

The video went viral in no time and many from the Tamil film industry stepped in to support him financially. Reportedly, Abhinay's Thulluvadho Ilamai co-star Dhanush contributed a sum of Rs 5 lakh for his medical treatment.

Condolences have begun pouring in for Abhinay. Actor Kayal Devaraj remembered Abhinay with throwback photos. He wrote on X, "November 10th Actor #Abhinay best known for his performance in #ThulluvadhoIlamai passes away at the age of 44."

Abhinay's glorious filmography

Tamil actor Abhinay started his career with a Dhanush film, Thulluvadho Ilamai, in 2002. Directed by Kasthuri Raja, he shared screen space with Dhanush and Sherin. The film's success opened new doors for him, where he got the opportunity to lead films like Jjunction, Singara Chennai, and Pon Megalai.

As the years went by, Abhinay also took on several supporting and character roles. His performance in Solla Solla Inikkum and Palaivana Solai was praised by fans and critics. Later, he expanded his creative journey by venturing into voice acting. He also dubbed for Bollywood actor Vidyut Jamwal in Thuppakki and Anjaan.

