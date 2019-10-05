Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy box office collection Day 3: Chiranjeevi's magic leads to Rs 100 crore

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy -- Chiranjeevi's dream of 12 years has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark after the third day of its release. The periodic-drama, which released on Gandhi Jayanti, raked a lot of moolah despite clashing with Hrithik Roshan- and Tiger Shroff- starrer War. The film also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a crucial role.

The Surender Reddy-directorial earned Rs 32 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on its opening day. The film continued its strong run and earned a share of Rs 14.62 crore at the end of three days.

Ramesh Bala tweeted about the figured and wrote, "#SyeRaa Nizam Box office: Day1 share: 8.10 Crs Day 2 share: 3.98 Crs Day 3 share: 2.54 Crs Total share: 14.62 Crs (sic)."

Not only in India but in the US too, the film also showed its magic. The trade analyst further tweeted, "#USA Gross on Friday(10/4/19) till 6:30 PM PST #War -$287,214 #SyeRaa -$208,429 #Asuran -$41,269 (sic)."

The film also stars Nayanthara, Tamannaah, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi and Jagapati Babu.

Chiranjeevi made his comeback to the screen after two years with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which is based on a true story of a freedom fighter that got lost in the pages of history. Ever since its announcement, the movie has been in news for its grandeur and starcast.