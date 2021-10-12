Fans can't get over Suriya's intense look from Jai Bhim, say 'Revolutionary social hero is back'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AMAZON PRIME VIDEO Jai Bhim poster featuring Suriya

Multiple award-winning Tamil actor Suriya treated his fans to a captivating motion poster from the courtroom drama "Jai Bhim". The upcoming film will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, starting from November 2, but the poster has doubled the hype building up around the movie. The motion poster introduces Suriya in a powerful narrative setting, reminding his fans about the legal personalities who fought for social uplift.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of south star Suriya's new film 'Jai Bhim'. In the movie in which he will be seen essaying the role of a lawyer. The poster gives an impactful glimpse into the narrative and offers an animated tour through a courtroom with portraits of great personalities. It also gives us a sneak peek of Suriya's role in the film. Here's how fans reacted to the poster:

The film, which also showcases the talents of Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan and Lijo Mol Jose, is also about the struggles of certain sections of people in a divided society.

"Jai Bhim" has been written and directed by T.J. Gnanavel. The music is by Sean Roldan, which is the industry name of Tamil composer Raghavendra Raja Rao. Suriya and his wife and co-star Jyotika have produced the movie under the 2D Entertainment banner.

Jai Bhim is a part of a four-film deal that the Tamil star tied up with OTT giant earlier this year. As part of this collaboration, the next four Tamil movies from the actor's production house will premiere directly on Prime Video worldwide, over the next four months.

Apart from 'Jai Bhim', the line up has 'Udanpirappe' starring Sasi Kumar, Jyotika, Samudrakani, Soori, Kalaiyarasan, Niveditha Sathish and Siddhu, 'Oh My Dog', starring Arnav Vijay, Arun Vijay, Vijay Kumar, Mahima Nambiar and Vinay Rai; as well as 'Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum', a satire comedy drama starring Ramya Pandian, Vani Bhojan, Mithun Manickam and Vadivel Murugan.

--with IANS and ANI inputs