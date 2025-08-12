Sumathi Valavu shooting locations in Kerala: Real spots behind the haunted tale Sumathi Valavu’s chilling story was filmed in Kerala. From Palakkad to Mylamoodu, discover the real locations behind the Malayalam horror-comedy.

Sumathi Valavu was released in theatres on August 1, 2025. The Malayalam horror-comedy film is directed by Vishnu Sasi Shankar and written by Abhilash Pillai.

The film is having a good run at the box office and it seems like it will be able to recover its production cost this week.

Sumathi Valavu shooting locations in Kerala

The entire shoot of Sumathi Valavu was done in Kerala. The shooting for the film began on November 30, 2025 in Palakkad. The film was produced by Ranjin Raj along with Murali Kunnumpuram's Waterman Films and Think Studios is also entering the Malayalam film production industry for the first time with Sumathi Valavu.

Sumathi Valavu budget and collection

The budget of Sshivada, Arjun Ashokan, Abhilash Pillai and Malavika Manoj starrer is reportedly Rs 14 crore. The film was able to earn half of its production cost in four days.

According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 1.65 crore on day 1, Rs 2 crore on Saturday (day 2), Rs 2.75 crore on day 3 and so far on Monday, the film has been able to mint Rs 1 crore. Hence, so far, the horror-comedy has minted Rs 7.4 crore in India.

Sumathi Valavu plot

According to a local legend, Sumathi Valavu in Mylamoodu, Kerala, is haunted by the death of a pregnant woman named Sumathi in the 1950s. This is where the narrative gets its start. The story of the film centres on a haunting bend in a country road that bears Sumathi's name after her untimely death and draws several visitors who experience paranormal activity.

The mystery behind Sumathi and the road's sinister past are revealed as these odd occurrences take place. The story, which is set in a village in Kerala in the 1990s, tells a tale of loss and uncertainty.

Sumathi Valavu cast and crew

The film features a talented cast of Malayalam cinema stars, including Arjun Asokan, Balu Varghese, Saiju Kurup, Gokul Suresh, Malavika Manoj, Sripath Yan, Dev Anand, Siddharth Bharathan, Manoj KU and Nandu.

These are the crew members Sumathi Valavu includes DOP Shankar PV, music director Ranjin Raj and editor Shafiq Muhammad Ali.