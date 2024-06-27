Studio Green's 'Kanguva' featuring Suriya locks its release date, to clash with Alia Bhatt's 'Jigra'

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Suriya's Kanguva's release date has been finalised

Coming from the house of Studio Green, the much-awaited 'Kanguva', starring Suriya, is indeed one of the biggest films that everyone is eagerly looking forward to. While the sizzling teaser gave a glimpse of its enormous and thrilling world, it also presented the never-before-seen avatar of superstar Suriya as the Mighty Warrior and Bobby Deol as the antagonist, which has piqued excitement to sky-high levels. All of this has left the audience curious to know more, and now the makers have finally announced the film's release date.

Kanguva release date

With the new poster, the makers of 'Kanguva' have made a grand announcement of the release date. The film is all set to release on October 10, 2024. The makers shared the new poster and jotted down the caption, "Ready yourselves to welcome the Warrior King. Our #Kanguva is set to conquer your hearts and screens from October 10, 2024, #KanguvaFromOct10". For the unversed, the film will now clash with Alia Bhatt's Jigra. The film will release on October 11.

See the post here:

About the film

Kanguva is the biggest and most expensive film of this year. With an estimated budget of over 350 Cr., it's bigger than the likes of Pushpa, Singham and several other big films. Moreover, the film has been shot across 7 different countries on various continents of India. The makers had a very specific look in mind as this is a very unique film showing the prehistoric period. The makers hired experts from Hollywood for the technical departments like action and cinematography. The film has one of the biggest war sequences featuring over 10,000 people. Studio Green has signed up with top distribution houses to release the film on a massive scale across the globe on 10th October 2024.

