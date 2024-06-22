SS Rajamouli heaps praises on Kalki 2898 AD trailer, says he hooked to Kamal Haasan's look

Follow us on Image Source : X SS Rajamouli has praised Kalki 2898 AD Final War trailer

After Salaar, Prabhas is going to be seen in a new avatar in Kalki 2898 AD. The release was awaited since the announcement of the film. Earlier it was going to be released in January, then in May and now finally it is going to hit the theatres at the end of June. The Final War trailer of Kalki 2898 AD was released yesterday. People have liked the trailer of the science-fiction action thriller starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. Even Bollywood celebrities have reacted to the trailer and now SS Rajamouli has joined the band to heap praises on the film.

SS Rajamouli's reacts to Kalki 2898 AD's trailer

SS Rajamouli, who has made blockbuster films like RRR and Bahubali, has reacted to the trailer of Kalki 2898 AD on social media. The producer-director took to X to express his delight over the release. "Power packed trailer it is… https://youtu.be/-rTzyZZGJ84 It sets the right mood and tone to watch the film FDFS. ‌Amitabh ji, Darling and Deepika’s characters seem to have a lot of depth and are truly intriguing. I am still stuck on Kamal sir’s look and how he amazes as always. Nagi… can’t wait to immerse into your world on the 27th! #KALKI2898AD," read the caption.

About the film

Nag Ashwin has not only directed Kalki 2898 AD but has also written its story himself. Big B will be seen in the role of Ashwatthama in the film while Kamal Haasan will be seen in the role of the villain. Apart from Prabhas as Bhairava and Deepika as Sumathi, the film also stars Disha Patani, Keerti Suresh, Saswata Chatterjee and Shobhana. The film will be released in theatres on June 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu come on board with Rajkumar Hirani's untitled patriotic film: Report