South Korean actor Ma Dong-Seok to make Telugu debut with Prabhas starrer 'Spirit'? Here's what we know

After a strong comeback with 'Salaar', now Prabhas' 'Kalki 2898 AD' is making a splash at the box office. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film has grossed Rs 750 crores worldwide in 11 days. Meanwhile, fans of 'Rebel Star' Prabhas have got another big reason to celebrate. Reportedly, Animal fame director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has approached South Korean superstar Ma Dong-Seok as a villain opposite Prabhas in his next film 'Spirit'. The film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures.

Ma Dong-Seok has done 50 films to date

Ma Dong-Seok has done 50 films in his career of about 15 years. He is an action superstar in South Korean films. For the unversed, Ma Dong-Seok is also known as Don Lee in the Korean film industry. He has worked in powerful films like 'Train to Busan', 'Derailed', 'The Outlaws', 'The Bad Guys: Reign of Chaos' and Marvel Cinematic Universe's 'Eternals'.

Rashmika Mandana will be Prabhas' heroine!

According to reports, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has cast Ma Dong-Seok as the villain in 'Spirit'. However, it has not been officially announced yet. There is also a discussion that Rashmika Mandana will be seen in the lead role opposite Prabhas in this film. The makers are preparing to make 'Spirit' a pan-Asian film. Seeing the popularity of K-Pop and K-Drama these days, it has been decided to include Ma Dong-Seok in the film.

Earlier, while talking about 'Spirit', Prabhas had said, 'This is my 25th film. The story of Spirit is great and it is going to be a special film for my fans. Sandeep Reddy Vanga is a dream director for everyone, he is a powerhouse and working with him in this film is a big opportunity for me.'

Sandeep Reddy had claimed that this film will earn 150 crores on the first day

'Animal' fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga has claimed that his 'Spirit' will do a business of Rs 150 crore on the opening day. 'If everything goes well before the release of 'Spirit', if it gets a lot of attention from the public, then no one can stop this film from earning 150 crores on the opening day. It will earn Rs 150 crore worldwide and pan-India level,' said the controversial filmmaker. Let us tell you that the shooting of 'Spirit' can start in late 2024. The makers are preparing to release it in late 2025 or the early months of 2026.

