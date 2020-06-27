Saturday, June 27, 2020
     
South Indian stars mourn Tuticorin custodial death, demand justice

After the custodial death of P Jeyaraj and his son Fenix, many Tamil celebrities have come forward to mourn the loss through various social media posts. The actors have demanded justice for them and expressed their grief.

New Delhi Published on: June 27, 2020 7:23 IST
After the custodial death of P Jeyaraj and his son Fenix, many Tamil celebrities have come forward to mourn the loss through various social media posts. The actors have demanded justice for them and expressed their grief. The father and his son were picked up for questioning by the cops in Sathankulam for violating lockdown rules. They were allegedly beaten to death by the police who claimed that they kept their mobile shop open during the lockdown. The two were admitted to Kovilpatti General Hospital. While son Fenix died on June 22, his father breathed his last on June 23.

Many Tamil celebrities reacted to the custodial death. Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar tweeted, "Will we and can we see law taking its course and punishing the guilty without any further delay in #Jeyaraj and #Fenix case? The culprits cannot and should not get away. A family has lost their most loved ones. Justice delayed is justice denied. #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix (sic)." On the other hand, Jayaram Ravi said, "No one is above the law; justice must be done for this inhuman act (sic)."

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj tweeted, "What happened in Sathankulam is HORRIBLE!! Insult to Humanism. The accused officials need to be punished and justice has to be given to those poor souls. Some humans are more dangerous than viruses (sic)."

Music composer D Imman wrote: "Terrified to hear the brutality inflicted upon Jeyaraj & Fenix. Totally inhuman and couldn’t digest the torture they must’ve gone through. Let’s raise our voices for this ruthless act India! Jeyaraj and Fenix is the George Floyd of India (sic)."

 

