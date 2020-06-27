Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAUTHAMKARTHIK/ KHUSHSUNDAR South Indian stars mourn Tuticorin custodial death, demand justice

After the custodial death of P Jeyaraj and his son Fenix, many Tamil celebrities have come forward to mourn the loss through various social media posts. The actors have demanded justice for them and expressed their grief. The father and his son were picked up for questioning by the cops in Sathankulam for violating lockdown rules. They were allegedly beaten to death by the police who claimed that they kept their mobile shop open during the lockdown. The two were admitted to Kovilpatti General Hospital. While son Fenix died on June 22, his father breathed his last on June 23.

Many Tamil celebrities reacted to the custodial death. Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar tweeted, "Will we and can we see law taking its course and punishing the guilty without any further delay in #Jeyaraj and #Fenix case? The culprits cannot and should not get away. A family has lost their most loved ones. Justice delayed is justice denied. #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix (sic)." On the other hand, Jayaram Ravi said, "No one is above the law; justice must be done for this inhuman act (sic)."

Will we and can we see law taking its course and punishing the guilty without any further delay in #Jeyaraj and #Fenix case? The culprits cannot and should not get away. A family has lost their most loved ones. Justice delayed is justice denied. #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) June 26, 2020

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj tweeted, "What happened in Sathankulam is HORRIBLE!! Insult to Humanism. The accused officials need to be punished and justice has to be given to those poor souls. Some humans are more dangerous than viruses (sic)."

What happened in Saththankulam is HORRIBLE!! Insult to Humanism... The accused officials needs to be Punished and Justice has to be given to those poor souls.... Some Humans are more dangerous than Viruses!!#JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) June 25, 2020

Music composer D Imman wrote: "Terrified to hear the brutality inflicted upon Jeyaraj & Fenix. Totally inhuman and couldn’t digest the torture they must’ve gone through. Let’s raise our voices for this ruthless act India! Jeyaraj and Fenix is the George Floyd of India (sic)."

Terrified to hear the brutality inflicted upon Jeyaraj & Fenix.

Totally inhuman and couldn’t digest the torture they must’ve gone thru.Let’s raise our voices for this ruthless act India! Jeyaraj and Fenix are the George Floyd of India.#JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix — D.IMMAN (@immancomposer) June 26, 2020

HORRIFIED to hear of the brutality inflicted upon Jeyaraj & Fenix in #Sathankulam

May they R.I.P.

This is NOT the work of Good and Honest police men who uphold Justice, Law & Order.

This is the work of a few sadistic and barbaric criminals in uniform!#JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix — Gautham Karthik (@Gautham_Karthik) June 25, 2020

#JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix No one is above the law, justice must be done for this inhuman act. — Jayam Ravi (@actor_jayamravi) June 25, 2020

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage