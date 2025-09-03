Soubin Shahir: Major setback for Coolie actor in cheating case | Deets Inside Coolie actor Soubin Shahir faces a major setback in a cheating case. The Ernakulam court has recently given a key verdict on a petition related to him. Read on to know the details.

New Delhi:

Malayalam actor Soubin Shahir, who became famous across the country with the movie ‘Manjummel Boys’, is currently embroiled in a cheating case. According to reports, the Ernakulam court has recently given a key verdict on a petition related to him. Soubin approached the court to be allowed to attend the SIIMA awards ceremony to be held in Dubai on the 5th and 6th of this month, but his request was rejected.

Soubin Shahir's lawyers argued that he is a famous actor and also represents the Malayalam film industry in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi languages ​​at the international level. He said that if he attends the awards ceremony to be held in Dubai, it will be a matter of honor for the Malayalam film industry. Moreover, since Soubin is a responsible actor, he has assured that he will return to India immediately after the ceremony if the court allows.

For the unversed, the actor was last seen in South superstar Rajinikanth's starrer 'Coolie'. He played the role of Dayal in the Tamil language film. The movie was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and also features Sathyaraj, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra, Shruti Haasan and others in the lead roles. However, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan made a cameo appearance in this action thriller.

About Soubin Shahir's cheating case

For the unversed, Soubin is facing these allegations in the production of the film ‘Manjummel Boys’. He produced the film along with his father and another person. In his complaint, he stated that a person named Siraj had invested Rs 7 crores for the film and that the producers had promised to give him 40 percent of the profits after the film was released. He alleged that the ‘Manjummel Boys’ was a blockbuster success, but he was cheated by not receiving the promised profit. Based on this complaint, the Ernakulam police have registered a cheating case against Soubin and others.

About the movie 'Manjummel Boys'

The adventure drama thriller film 'Manjummel Boys' was written and directed by Chidambaram. Apart from Soubin Shahir, the film features Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi, Deepak Parambol, Arun Kurian, and others in the lead roles. The movie has an IMDb rating of 8.2 and is available to stream on JioHotstar.

Also Read: Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra makers apologise for movie dialogue on Bengaluru women, call it an oversight