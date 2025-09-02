Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra makers apologise for movie dialogue on Bengaluru women, call it an oversight The makers of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra have finally apologised to the residents of Bengaluru after much backlash over the movie dialogue.

New Delhi:

South Indian actress Kalyani Priyadarshan's Malayalam film 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra' is doing great at the box office. Meanwhile, a dialogue in the film insulting Kannada people led to widespread outrage. Now the makers have apologised for the same.

It is significant to note that 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra' is currently making a splash at the box office. The film has grossed Rs 81 crore globally in 5 days since its release. It will soon join the Rs 100 crore club.

What is the whole controversy?

This superhero film starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in lead roles is directed by Dominic Arun. Kalyani's performance in this pan-India film has impressed the audience. Most of the film has been shot in Bengaluru. The term 'Bengaluru people are dagar' was used in the film.

Mansoor, one of the talented Kannada directors, and others raised their voice against it. Mansoor said, 'Kannada film 'Bheem', Malayalam 'Officer on Duty', 'Aavesham' and now 'Lokah' portray Bengaluru as the capital of drugs and crime. At one time, Bengaluru was portrayed as a good city. Due to uncontrolled migration, Bengaluru has come to this situation.'

Also, netizens have accused the makers of showing Bengaluru as a city limited to crime, parties and drugs, which has angered the Kannada people. Now, the film's team has apologised.

Team Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra's public apology

It has come to our attention that a dialogue delivered by one of the characters in our film Lokah: Chapter One has unintentionally hurt the sentiments of people from Karnataka. At Wayfarer Films, we place people above everything else. We deeply regret this oversight and assure you that no offence was intended. The dialogue in question will be removed/edited at the earliest. We sincerely apologise for the hurt caused and humbly request you to accept our apology,' read the note.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra budget and collection

Made on a budget of around Rs 30 crore, the film is the first female superhero film in Malayalam. Celebrities and fans have praised Kalyani's acting in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra.

According to Sacnilk, the film did a business of Rs 2.7 crore at the domestic box office on the first day. On the second day, the earnings doubled, i.e. Rs 4 crores. The film collected Rs 9.75 crore on Sunday and minted Rs 6.65 crore on Monday. So far, its total has reached Rs 31.5 crore in India.

