Sivakarthikeyan gives double treat to fans by sharing first looks of Doctor and Ayalaan

It's a triple fun for Sivakarthikeyan's fans as he drops the first looks of Doctor and Ayalaan consecutively on his birthday. Towards the beginning of the day, the actor who celebrated his 35th birthday today released the charming first looks of his forthcoming film Doctor. Sivakarthikeyan took to his twitter handle to reveal the early look of Doctor and also declared the release of Ayalaan's first look. According to buzz, Sivakarthikeyan will be seen in a triple role in the science fiction flick.

Sharing the first look of Ayalaan on Instagram, the actor wrote, "Happy to introduce my new friend from another world Here is the #Ayalaan first look." He also shared the first look of his next Doctor and captioned it as, "Here is the first look of my next #DOCTOR #DoctorFirstLook." Have a look at both here:

Ayalaan, directed by R Ravikumar is slated to release by mid-2020 and also features Rakul Preet Singh, Yogi Babu, Karunakaran, Isha Kopikar and Bala Saravanan in supporting roles.

Talking about Doctor, it is helmed and written by Nelson Dilipkumar. Apart from him, the movie will have Gangleader fame Priyanka Arul Mohan, Yogi Babu, Vinay and Archana in pivotal roles. It is produced by Sivakarthikeyan's SK Productions and co-produced by Kalai Arasu. The film's release date has not been announced yet.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries