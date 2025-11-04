Who is Shamla Hamza, the accidental actress who won Best Actress at Kerala State Awards for Feminichi Fathima? From Dubai offices to Kerala’s film sets, Shamla Hamza’s life reads like a movie itself. The Best Actress of Kerala State Awards 2024 didn’t chase fame; it found her. Her journey from radio jockey to Feminichi Fathima proves that sometimes, destiny scripts the best roles.

New Delhi:

Malayalam actor Shamla Hamza won the Kerala State Awards for Best Actress for her role in Feminichi Fathima. And the world hasn't stopped talking about her ever since. Mainly, because Shamla never started her career in acting. It is destiny that landed her a role in Feminichi Fathima, and the rest, as we know, is history.

But who is Shamla, and how did she accidentally become an actor? Let's find out.

Who is Shamla Hamza?

Shamla Hamza was born and raised in Palakkad, Kerala. Her path to cinema was anything but ordinary. Before stepping into films, Shamla spent almost 11 years working in Dubai, far away from the spotlight, before finally deciding to return home and becoming an actress.

Before entering films, Shamla had already found her rhythm behind a microphone - as a radio jockey in Kerala. That experience helped her grow comfortable performing and expressing herself freely, ultimately building the confidence that would guide her towards acting. “I wanted to tell real stories of women — their strength, struggles, and small victories,” she once shared about her artistic motivation.

Shamla is mother to two kids. She once shared that juggling motherhood with ambition was never an easy task. In fact, when she started shooting for her debut feature film, Feminichi Fathima, her child was just six months old. But Shamla managed to balance both duties - that of being a new mother and an actor.

How was Shamla Hamza cast in Feminichi Fathima?

During one of her early shoot days, filmmaker Fazil Muhammed, who was then working as a spot editor, noticed Shamla Hamza's talent. He was in the process of developing Feminichi Fathima and saw in Shamla the perfect fit for the titular role of Salma. That chance encounter changed everything.

What did Shamla Hamza say after winning Best Actress?

In Feminichi Fathima, Shamla plays a housewife who dares to defy patriarchy. She spoke to ANI after her big win at the Kerala State Awards. She said, “This is my second movie, and I am so happy and excited that I received the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actress. I got a chance for this movie only because of 1001 Nunakal. I am really thankful to the team and Director Fasil Muhammed.”

Shamla also expressed how elated she was after receiving a congratulatory message from Mammootty, who won the Best Actor award for Bramayugam.

Feminichi Fathima OTT info

Feminichi Fathima isn't available for streaming on any OTT platform as of yet, and there's been no official confirmation on where it might release digitally. However, given the hype, you can expect an announcement on the film's digital release soon.

Also read: Kerala State Film Awards: Manjummel Boys to Shamla Hamza's Feminichi Fathima, 10 films that won big