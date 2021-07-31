Sarkaru Vaari Paata first notice: Mahesh Babu promises action and entertainment on Sankranthi

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MAHESH BABU Mahesh Babu

The makers of Superstar Mahesh Babu’s highly anticipated flick Sarkaru Vaari Paata being directed by Parasuram Petla have come up with rejoicing updates. They have released the First Notice poster of the superstar. The 'First Notice' looks kick-ass and different from regular first look posters. Mahesh Babu appears at stylish best as he is seen coming out of a luxury red-colour car. He sports a tiny round earring, long hair and a one-rupee coin tattoo behind the ear.

Sharing the poster, Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Taking off on this whole new journey of action and entertainment! Join us this Sankranthi! :) #SVPFirstNotice."

The poster also shows January 13th as the film’s release date. It seems like an ideal date, as the next day will be Bhogi, followed by Sankranthi and Kanuma. The extended weekend will favour the film to rake in record collections.

The film is being produced jointly by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta.

Thaman SS, who has delivered innumerable chartbuster albums in the last couple of years, is tuning music for the film that has cinematography by R. Madhi. Marthand K. Venkatesh is the editor, while A.S. Prakash is the art director of the film.

Actress Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the leading lady in "Sarkaru Vaari Paata".

Besides this film, Mahesh also awaits the release of his debut production venture "Major", which will shoot its last schedule this week. The film directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka is a biographical drama based on the life of 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film stars actor Adivi Sesh in the lead role.