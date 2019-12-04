Image Source : YOUTUBE Sapna Choudhary's latest dance video on Haryanvi song Sulfa goes viral, watch

Sapna Choudhary latest dance video: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary has become a well-known name and is known for her dance moves and killer expressions. Sapna got her initial recognition from her local stage shows, but gradually her dance also increased her popularity and millions of crowd started to show up at Sapna's stage shows and became a big celebrity. She also featured in Bigg Boss 11 where she emerged as one of the most popular contestants.

After her extremely popular Teri Aankhiyon Ka Yo Kajal, Sapna Choudhary is once again trending on the internet for her latest dance video on Haryani song Sulfa.

Aptly tagged as the dancing queen, Sapna is seen flaunting her dance moves along with her killer expressions. Watch the viral video here:

Earlier, after coming out the Bigg Boss show, Sapna in an interview said, ‘’I wish to finish my studies. I was good in studies and history was my favourite subject. We were financially so poor that I had to discontinue my education. Later, I never even told my mother about my desire to study because education for me was nothing but luxury at that time.’’

