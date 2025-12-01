Samantha Ruth Prabhu's new wedding photo with Raj Nidimoru goes viral | See here A new photo from Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru’s wedding is going viral on social media. The duo tied the knot in Coimbatore on December 1.

New Delhi:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu married The Family Man director Raj Nidimoru in an intimate wedding ceremony at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore on December 1. After the completion of the ceremony, the actress shared dreamy photos with her husband.

Just when fans were rooting over the five photos shared by Samantha, a new photo of the newlyweds is going viral on the Internet.

Samantha and Raj's new photo from the wedding

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru were united in a sacred Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony at the abode of Linga Bhairavi Devi within Isha Yoga Center, Coimbatore, on Monday morning. Their wedding was attended by family members and select friends. Samantha looked beautiful in a red saree that she accessorised with traditional jewellery. With flowers in her bun and a big smile on her face, Samantha marked the year's end on an ecstatic note. And now, a new photo of the couple is going viral online. The newlyweds were seen looking at the vast horizon together, away from the cameras. Take a look:

Samantha and Raj's wedding: All you need to know

The couple tied the knot in a small, intimate ceremony with only close family and friends present. Their wedding followed the Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha tradition. It's an ancient yogic ritual meant to create a deep, elemental connection between partners that goes beyond emotions or the physical. This form of consecrated marriage, performed at Linga Bhairavi abodes or select venues, is believed to cleanse the five elements within the couple and bless their union with harmony, prosperity, and spiritual alignment as they begin their life together.

Samantha and Raj's love story

Samantha and Raj have known each other since 2021, when The Family Man 2 was released. Working closely together reportedly strengthened their connection, eventually transforming it into a relationship. Their professional collaborations then extended to Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024) and the soon-to-release Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom.

