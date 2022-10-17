Samantha's new-age action thriller 'Yashoda' to release on THIS date | Details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SRIDEVIMOVIES Samantha's action thriller Yashoda gets a release date

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most prominent actresses in South Indian cinema. The actress made her debut with the 2010 release, Ye Maaya Chesave, helmed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. The Telugu romance film garnered her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut – South and a Nandi Award. Over the years, the actress has carved a niche for herself with her acting chops and gained a national recognition. Now, Samantha is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, 'Yashoda', a new-age action thriller, which is all set to be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. After much anticipation, the makers have finally unveiled the release date and the film is set to hit the theatres on November 11, 2022.

Produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad prestigious Sridevi Movies Production no. 14, Hari and Harish are directing this film.Aiming to announce the release date uniquely, the movie team made fans reveal the release date, in an interesting pixel campaign. Thousands of fans participated in this and revealed the poster in less than 30 mins.

Speaking on the occasion, producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad said: "'Yashoda' is a new-age action thriller. Our movie has balanced quotient of mystery and emotions with gripping elements for audiences."

"On the whole, it's an edge-of-the-seat thriller. Playing the titular role, Samantha put her blood and sweat in the action scenes. She dubbed for herself in both Telugu and Tamil. You will witness an entirely new dimension of Manisharma's background music. We haven't compromised on the technical and production values of the film."

"With a lavish budget, we wrapped the shoot in 100 days. Audience who love new-age cinema will definitely be thrilled to watch 'Yashoda'. Watch it in theatres Worldwide on November 11, 2022."

Check out the teaser below:

Also read: Chiranjeevi's GodFather to get a sequel? What we know

Alongside Samantha, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma and others are playing major roles.

Also read: Breathe 3 on Prime Video: Abhishek Bachchan hits back, know date, trailer and other details

Latest Entertainment News