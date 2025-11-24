Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Seniors Season 5 finale: Susanthica wins the show; bags cash prize and a house The Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Seniors Tamil Season 5 finale turned into a night of pure emotion as Susanthica lifted the trophy after months of soulful performances. From a packed Chennai audience to proud judges cheering her on, this win felt like a true celebration of talent and heart.

New Delhi:

Several contestants have been vying for the winning trophy on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Seniors Tamil Season 5 since May 24. The winner was finally declared on the evening of November 23. Susanthica, known for her soulful renditions and stage presence, lifted the winner's trophy.

Not just this, Susanthica also earned a cash prize and, reportedly, a house too, from the singing reality show.

Susanthica wins Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Seniors Tamil Season 5

Susanthica was the winner of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Seniors Season 5. After weeks of musical battles and heartfelt performances, Susanthica navigated tough competition and claimed the coveted title.

Throughout the season, Susanthica's many performances impressed the judges and also struck an emotional chord with the viewers. She beat six finalists to win the coveted trophy - Sreehari Raveendran, Susanthica, Sapesan, Chinnu Senthamilan, Pavithra, and Shivani.

However, the finale was a complete nail-biter. Known for his authority on folk performances, Sapesan narrowly missed the top spot and went on to become the first runner-up. Chinnu Senthamilan took home the second runner-up title. Pavithra was named People’s Favourite. Here are the winning moments:

What did Susanthica win from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Seniors Season 5?

Susanthica won the winner's trophy. Apart from this, she won a cash prize worth Rs 15 lakh and a dream home gifted by MP Developers, as per a Filmibeat report.

Not just this, the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa crown also unlocks opportunities such as music albums, live tours, TV shows, concert stages, social media collaborations, and brand endorsements.

Who were the judges on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Seniors Season 5?

This season's judging panel saw a dream team of musical maestros. New panellists Shweta Mohan and SP Charan joined returning favourites Srinivas, Vijay Prakash, Saindhavi, and Karthik.

