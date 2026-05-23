Rukmini Vasanth reacts to the viral deepfake images, initiates legal action and calls it violation of privacy

New Delhi:

Recently a video of Kantara: Chapter 1 actress Rukmini Vasanth wearing a bikini surprised the internet. Also because since the beginning of Rukmini Vasanth's career, she has not done a glamour show or skin show in any film, not even in photoshoots. The actress, who always looks formal, was seen in this bold avatar and shocked everyone.

However, several X users guessed that the image were AI-generated and now the actress herself has reacted strongly to the matter. It is significant to note that this is not for the first time that an actress's deepfake photo or video went viral. Actress like Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif have already been affected by deepfake.

Rukmini opts for legal action

The actress took to her Instagram profile and wrote, 'My team and I have come across certain Al-generated images being circulated online claiming to be me. I want to state clearly that these images are entirely fake and fabricated. The creation and circulation of such manipulated content is deeply irresponsible and a serious violation of privacy. We are taking this matter seriously and initiating the necessary legal and cybercrime action against those involved in creating and spreading these images. Requesting everyone to refrain from sharing or engaging with such content.'

(Image Source : RUKMINI VASANTH'S INSTAGRAM)Rukmini Vasanth's Instagram stories

About the actress and her career

Rukmini Vasanth, made her entry into the film industry as a heroine with the Kannada film 'Birbal' in 2019. But she gained recognition not only in Kannada but also in Telugu with the film 'Saptha Sagaralu Dati', which came out in 2023. In that film, she won the hearts of the audience with her natural acting and attractive screen presence.

After that, she acted in the Telugu film 'Appudo Ippudo Eppudo' opposite Nikhil, but that movie was a huge flop at the box office. Similarly, she acted in the films 'Bagheera', 'Bairathi Rangal' and 'Ace', but they did not get much success. Recently, she acted in 'Madarasi' opposite Siva Karthikeyan and 'Kantara: Chapter 1', directed by Rishabh Shetty himself. Fans are going crazy for Ammadu's performance in this huge hit movie. C

Rukmini is currently acting in the Pan India film 'Toxic' opposite star hero Yash. Along with this, she will also act in the upcoming Telugu film Dragon with NTR and Prashanth Neel.

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