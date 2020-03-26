Image Source : TWITTER RRR star Ram Charan debuts on Twitter, father Chiranjeevi says 'cub follows the lion'

Telugu superstar Ram Charam is now on Twitter. The RRR actor treated his fans on Thursday by joining the micro-blogging website a day after his father and megastar Chiranjeevi debuted on Twitter and Instagram. Ram Charan stole hearts with his first tweet and #RamCharanonTwitter started trending within minutes of the actor joining the social media plaitform.The actor, in his first tweeted said that he has decided to contribute a certain amount to the state and central government during the Coronavirus crisis

Ram Charan revealed that he has taken this decision after getting inspired by Pawan Kalyan who donated Rs 1 crore to the PM relief fund. Ram Charan has donated Rs 70 Lakh in the moment of crisis. Ram Charan tweeted, "Hope this tweet finds you in good health. At this hour of crisis, inspired by Pawan Kalyan garu, I want to do my bit by contributing to aid the laudable efforts of our governments...Hope you all are staying safe at home!."

Hope this tweet finds you in good health. At this hour of crisis, inspired by @PawanKalyan garu, I want to do my bit by contributing to aid the laudable efforts of our governments...

Hope you all are staying safe at home! @TelanganaCMO @AndhraPradeshCM @PMOIndia @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/Axnx79gTnI — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 26, 2020

While there were several messages welcoming Ram Charan to Twitter, it was his father Chiranjeevi's tweet that stole the show. Welcoming his son on the social media platform, he said. "

Welcome @AlwaysRamCharan to the Twitter world. The cub follows the lion :) — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 26, 2020

Also Read: Chiranjeevi garners mega number of followers within a day of joining Instagram, Twitter