Thursday, March 26, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Regional Cinema News
  5. RRR star Ram Charan debuts on Twitter, father Chiranjeevi says 'cub follows the lion'

RRR star Ram Charan debuts on Twitter, father Chiranjeevi says 'cub follows the lion'

Ram Charan, in his first tweeted said that he has decided to contribute a certain amount to the state and central government during the Coronavirus crisis.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 26, 2020 13:05 IST
RRR star Ram Charan debuts on Twitter, father Chiranjeevi says 'cub follows the lion'
Image Source : TWITTER

RRR star Ram Charan debuts on Twitter, father Chiranjeevi says 'cub follows the lion'

Telugu superstar Ram Charam is now on Twitter. The RRR actor treated his fans on Thursday by joining the micro-blogging website a day after his father and megastar Chiranjeevi debuted on Twitter and Instagram. Ram Charan stole hearts with his first tweet and #RamCharanonTwitter started trending within minutes of the actor joining the social media plaitform.The actor, in his first tweeted said that he has decided to contribute a certain amount to the state and central government during the Coronavirus crisis

Ram Charan revealed that he has taken this decision after getting inspired by Pawan Kalyan who donated Rs 1 crore to the PM relief fund. Ram Charan has donated Rs 70 Lakh in the moment of crisis. Ram Charan tweeted, "Hope this tweet finds you in good health. At this hour of crisis, inspired by Pawan Kalyan garu, I want to do my bit by contributing to aid the laudable efforts of our governments...Hope you all are staying safe at home!." 

Fight Against Coronavirus

While there were several messages welcoming Ram Charan to Twitter, it was his father Chiranjeevi's tweet that stole the show. Welcoming his son on the social media platform, he said. "

Also Read: Chiranjeevi garners mega number of followers within a day of joining Instagram, Twitter

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X