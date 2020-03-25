RRR motion poster out: Ram Charan, Jr NTR showcase the power of fire and water, watch

After announcing the release date of the film RRR, the makers have now released the motion poster along with the title logo of the film which serves as the perfect build-up. Filmamker SS Rajamouli on Wednesday unveiled the magnum opus title logo and motion poster of the film. "Water douses fire! Fire evaporates water! And the two forces come together with immense energy... to present the title logo of #RRR!!!," he wrote on social media..The one-minute video shows Ram Charan and Jr. NTR as earth's elements, fire and water. Fire and water unite to create the film's title, which also has ''India 1920'' marked on it.

.The title 'RRR' apparently stands for Ratham, Ranam and Rowthiram respectively.

RRR, which marks the South Indian debut of Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, also stars international actors like Rey Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Alison Doody. The film has music by MM Keeravani.

Earlier, the filmmaker took to his social media account to say: ''It's a time of global crisis. We wanted to do our bit in lifting up everyone's spirits. We are launching the long overdue Title Logo with Motion Poster of @RRRMovie, Tomorrow. Though I can't promise any specific time now, as everyone of our team are working from home. I request the fans and audience on behalf of my whole team to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes. The country is locked down for a reason there should be no reason for a social gathering.'' He also requested fans stay indoors ''Stay Home... Stay Safe... Stay Online... Get Thrilled...NO PRINTS and FLEXIS... A HUMBLE REQUEST

The film, which has been made in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu languages has been sold for a huge amount and is expected to have a massive commercial success at the box office.

The film narates a fictitious tale based on the life of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Produced on an estmated budget of Rs 450 crore, the film is likely to hit cinemas on January 8, 2021.

It is produced by DVV Danayya.