Box Office: RRR in Hindi earns Rs 107 crore in 5 days, beats Sooryavanshi but behind Spider-Man: No Way Home

SS Rajamouli directorial RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the leading roles, is on its way to a certified blockbuster. For the Hindi version, RRR is doing phenomenal collections in regions like NCR, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Maharashtra, Central India, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and will be running riot at the box office in the coming days, as per a Box Office India report. Earlier, it had recorded the second-highest first weekend collections, just behind Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, and now going into the weekdays, it will be showing good hold as the audience continue to queue outside the cinema halls to experience this cinematic extravaganza.

As per the report in BOI, RRR is holding strong and earning huge favours among the audience. It collected Rs 15-16 crore on Tuesday and the drop was almost negligible, at around 5-10 percent. It will be crossing Rs 100 crore mark on Tuesday and will be going in strong through this whole week. As estimated, after Tuesday collections, the box office business of RRR will be in the range of Rs 107 crore in five days. This will make it the highest grosser in the time frame for any Indian film that was released during the Covid-19 pandemic. Essentially, it will have surpassed the collections of Sooryavanshi, which collected Rs 102 crore in five days after releasing during Diwali last year.

RRR is only behind Hollywood biggie Spider-Man: No Way Home in collections till now which did better business due to massive first weekend collections that extended due to Thursday premiere of the movie in India. Going forward, it is predicted that RRR will be unstoppable and will continue to enjoy strong audience support.

In terms of lifetime collections, RRR has set its eyes on challenging The Kashmir Files, which has already beaten Sooryavanshi to become the top-grossing Hindi film of the pandemic. The Kashmir Files has shown excellent collections in the past two weeks but its reign has been slowed down by RRR. Still, for a small budget film, it has become a mega-blockbuster and has earned Rs 231 crore plus in 19 days after it was released on March 11.

When compared with day-wise earnings of The Kashmir Files for the first Tuesday, RRR will have netted a lesser amount. It needs to be kept in mind that by four-five days of release, The Kashmir Files had started to be declared tax-free in many states in India and there was the strong word of mouth in its favour in the North Indian markets. For, RRR, the ticket prices are higher than usual and still fans continue to gravitate towards it.