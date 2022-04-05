Rashmika Mandanna's new film announced on birthday; actress to join Thalapathy Vijay's 66th movie

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIJAY_FAN_OFFILL, RASHMIKA_MAN Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay

The announcement was made on Rashmika's birthday

The film is tentatively being referred to as #Thalapathy66

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna's new film has been announced on her birthday. The actress has come on board to play the leading lady opposite Vijay in a movie. Thalapathy Vijay who enjoys a massive following in Telugu as well will be teaming up with National Award-Winning director Vamshi Paidipally for a film to be produced by the National-Award winning producer Dil Raju & Shirish under their production house Sri Venkateswara Creations. The leading production house will be making this film on a huge scale with a massive budget.

Sri Venkateswara Creations, the production house producing the film that is tentatively being referred to as #Thalapathy66, on Tuesday made the official announcement on the occasion of Rashmika's birthday. The production house tweeted, "Wishing the talented and gorgeous Rashmika Mandanna a very happy birthday! Welcome onboard #Thalapathy66."

This will be Rashmika's first movie with Vijay, Vamshi Paidipally and Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film in the combination of all successful people has already become one of the most-awaited, although it is yet to go on floors. Vamshi Paidipally penned a powerful script for Vijay to present him in a never seen before character.

Rumours doing the rounds in the industry suggest that the film is likely to begin in a few days time and that full fledged shooting will happen by the end of April.

The grapevine has it that Thaman has been roped in as the music director of the film, which will be a bilingual.

More details of the film are awaited.