Malayalam director-producer Ranjith arrested over alleged sexual assault of actress

Kochi:

Veteran Malayalam film director and producer Ranjith Balakrishnan was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting an actress, officials said. This comes following a complaint filed by a Malayalam actress claiming Ranjith sexually assaulted her.

The arrest was carried out by the Ernakulam Central Police with assistance from local authorities in Kerala's Thodupuzha. According to police sources, the director was nabbed while travelling in the town for a scheduled event. Acting on instructions from the Idukki Superintendent of Police, the operation was conducted with utmost secrecy to avoid public disruption.

Ranjith was initially taken to the Thodupuzha police station for preliminary procedures before being transferred to Ernakulam Central Police for further interrogation.

About the case

The case stems from an incident that allegedly took place on the set of a film currently under production. The actress has accused the director of inappropriate behaviour during a filming schedule.

Before approaching the police, the complainant had submitted a formal grievance to the film’s Internal Complaints Committee. The committee subsequently referred the matter to the Kerala Police.

Officials said the case has been handled with strict confidentiality, given the sensitive nature of the allegations, and that due process was followed during the preliminary inquiry.

Sexual misconduct claims against Ranjith

Ranjith had earlier faced allegations of sexual harassment following disclosures in the Justice K Hema Committee report, which examined abuse and misconduct in the Malayalam film industry.

In 2024, a case was registered against him after a Bengali actress filed a complaint with the Kochi City Police Commissioner.

In her email complaint, she alleged that Ranjith had touched her inappropriately with sexual intent after inviting her to act in the film Paleri Manikyam in 2009.

The Kerala High Court later closed his anticipatory bail plea after police informed the court that they were considering treating the alleged offence from 2009 as a bailable one.

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