Ram Charan resumes shoot for upcoming film Game Changer; Director Shankar shares update

Ram Charan & Kiara Advani in Game Changer

Ram Charan is on a roll. Recently, he became a proud father to a baby girl with his wife Upasana Konidela. Now the actor has resumed his shoot for his upcoming film Game Changer.

The film, which is helmed by Shankar, took to Twitter to share a picture from the sets of Game Changer and shared how the team is back to shoot for a riveting fight sequence. Sharing the post, he wrote in the caption, “Jumping right into a riveting fight sequence. Back in action, truly! #Gamechanger” Shankar Shanmughan.

In the film Game Changer, Ram Charan will essay the role of an IAS office, while the female lead will be played by Kiara Advani, along with Anjali, S.J Suryah, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar in supporting roles. Popular music composer Thaman will be composing the songs for the film.

Game Changer which is produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under the banner of Sri Venkateshwara Creations is touted to be a political thriller that will release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Earlier, makers too had announced the film with a title reveal video and a first-look poster of Ram Charan. Sharing the first-look poster on social media, he wrote in the caption, “I couldn’t have asked for a better birthday gift!! #GameChanger. Thank you @shankarshanmugh sir!” The film’s release date has not yet been confirmed.

Meanwhile, director Shankar Shanmughan is currently doing something that he hasn’t done in his career till now. He is directing both Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 and Ram Charan’s Game Changer simultaneously. A director helming two films at a time is a rare thing in Indian cinema. Recently he shot some key scenes of Indian 2.

Ram Charan recently welcomed a baby girl with his wife Upasana and has named her Kin Kaara Konidela. Whereas Kiara Advani too got married to Siddharth Malhotra.

