Rajinikanth’s Jailer Release: Fans throng theatres; Japanese couple travels to Chennai to watch film | Videos

Rajinikanth’s Jailer Release: A large number of fans thronged cinema halls in Kerala and Tamil Nadu on Thursday (August 10) as Superstar Rajinikanth’s action thriller hit the big screens. Not just this, Rajini's fans from Japan travelled all the way to Chennai just to watch the film. The man, identified as Yasuda Hidetoshi, is said to be the Rajinikanth fan club leader in Japan and he travelled to Chennai with his wife for Jailer.

In a video shared by PTI, the couple was seen wearing matching Rajinikanth-themed T-shirts while holding fans with Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia’s photo from Kaavaalaa printed on it.

Many fans pointed out that Rajinikanth still holds the star power in the movie and praised the writing of the film. Several fans of the star were seen celebrating outside the cinema hall in Tamil Nadu by cheering for the star, dancing to dhol beats and bursting crackers.

The film marks his first collaboration with director Nelson Dilipkumar. It also stars Shiva Rajkumar. The Superstar portrays the father of a police officer in the film. The trailer also demonstrated how a regular individual uses swords and firearms to take out evil men. Jailer also stars Jackie Shroff as the antagonist character, emanating power and authority. He has a daring and dramatic appearance in the teaser that has the viewers in awe.

'Jailer' is touted to be an action-packed entertainer and has a stellar star cast that includes Priyanka Mohan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan in prominent roles. Not only that, the makers have roped in Malayalam actor Mohanlal for an extended cameo in the film.

