Coolie fever: How Rajinikanth’s last 5 films fared at the box office With Coolie releasing soon, here’s a quick look at Rajinikanth’s recent films — the blockbusters, the underperformers, and everything in between.

New Delhi:

Veteran actor and Padma Vibhushan recipient Rajinikanth is in the news for his upcoming film 'Coolie'. The film is going to be released in theatres on 14 August 2025. Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial also features Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan and Aamir Khan.

Coolie's advance bookings are already creating and breaking several records. In such a situation, let us have a look at the report card of Rajinikanth's previous films.

Rajinikanth’s box office track record before Coolie

1. Vettaiyan (2024) — a crime drama that missed the mark

'Vettaiyan', released on October 10, 2024, deals with the story of a teacher who dies after being raped. After this, an innocent person loses his life in an encounter. The story of the film progresses in solving this case.

Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan played important roles in the film. However, it could not do anything special at the box office. Made with Rs 160 crores, the film was able to earn only Rs 175.01 crores in India.

2. Lal Salaam (2024) — cricket and struggle off the pitch

Rajinikanth has played an important role in the film 'Lal Salaam', released on February 9, 2024. The fictional film dealt with how cricketers are unfairly dropped from the team despite their talent. After this, there is a struggle to get them on the team. Made with Rs 80 to 90 crores, this film earned only Rs 19.76 crore at the box office.

3. Jailer (2023) — the mega-blockbuster that stunned the box office

2023's 'Jailer' is one of Rajinikanth's most successful films. The film shows that a retired jailer lives a good life with his family. One day, he comes to know that his son has gone missing and has been killed.

After this, he sets out to find him in the world of crime. Made at a cost of about 200 crore, this film earned Rs 600 to 650 crore at the box office.

4. Annaatthe (2021) — family drama with an emotional twist

Rajinikanth has played an important role in the film 'Annaatthe', released on November 4, 2021. The film shows that a brother adored his sister, but she ran away with her lover and was caught in the clutches of criminals.

After this, the brother struggles to free his sister. This film could not recover its cost at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film was made with a budget of Rs 180 crore, and it was able to earn only Rs 172 crore globally.

5. Darbar (2020) — action thriller that delivered big

Rajinikanth's film 'Darbar', released in theatres on January 9, 2020, proved to be a hit. The film was based on drug smuggling. In the movie, the Mumbai Police Commissioner tries to catch a drug smuggler. Later, he comes to know that he has links with the international drug mafia.

Made at a cost of Rs 190 to 220 crore, this film earned Rs 202 to 250 crore at the box office.

